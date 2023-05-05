Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 41.99%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

