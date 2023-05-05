Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,590. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $125.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Omnicell by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

