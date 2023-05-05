OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $12.27 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.57 million. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

See Also

