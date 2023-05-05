Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.90 EPS.

ONTO traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 264,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,681. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

