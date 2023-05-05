Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Open Text Stock Up 12.2 %

OTEX stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 908,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,960. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

