Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) rose 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$56.99 and last traded at C$54.73. Approximately 346,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 794,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.43.

The company has a market cap of C$14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.49.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

