Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $331.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

