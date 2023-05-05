Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 164,477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.