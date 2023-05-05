Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,568,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

