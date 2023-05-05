Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $5,938,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

