Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 517,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

