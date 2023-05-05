Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.38 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of AXP opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

