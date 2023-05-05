Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $45.91.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.