Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $208.85 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

