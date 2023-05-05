Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,661.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,523.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,475.80. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

