Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,910 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $34,247,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $160.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

