Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,123 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $194.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.18.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

