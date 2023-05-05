Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,275 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,060,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,467,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

