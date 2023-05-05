Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

NYSE:OPY opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 7.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

