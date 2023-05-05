Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 4,947,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,686,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,200 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 389.0% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,526,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

