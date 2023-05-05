Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,165,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,879 shares.The stock last traded at $29.01 and had previously closed at $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

