Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $94.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

