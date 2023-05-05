O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Philip M. Hopper Sells 2,058 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $933.62 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $941.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $858.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $834.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

