Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Down 14.3%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Rating) was down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 157,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 137,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

