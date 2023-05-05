Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 8.8 %

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 479,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OEC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

