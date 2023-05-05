Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. Analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Stories

