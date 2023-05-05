Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Outfront Media Stock Down 7.6 %

OUT stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Outfront Media by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

