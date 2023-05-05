Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.
Outfront Media Stock Down 7.6 %
OUT stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Outfront Media
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Outfront Media by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
