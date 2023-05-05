Outfront Media Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Outfront Media Price Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.05 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Outfront Media by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

