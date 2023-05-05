Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Shares Down 3.1%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 11,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 39,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Pacton Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

