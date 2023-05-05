PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $450.19

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.19 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 441.20 ($5.51). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 451.80 ($5.64), with a volume of 242,825 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 410 ($5.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.62) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.50) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,020.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 456.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 10.76 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

In related news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.45 ($12,481.82). In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.50), for a total transaction of £42,310.40 ($52,861.57). Also, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.45 ($12,481.82). 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

