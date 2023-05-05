Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

