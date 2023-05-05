Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Earnings Results

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,277,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

