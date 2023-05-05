Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $361.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.7 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

