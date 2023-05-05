Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.73. 128,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 125,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

