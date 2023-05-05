Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock opened at $183.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average is $200.89. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

