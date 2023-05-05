Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $183.67, but opened at $177.69. Paylocity shares last traded at $165.03, with a volume of 206,890 shares traded.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,589,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

