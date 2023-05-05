PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 2,353 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $30,824.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,993,426.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $93,520.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee acquired 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee bought 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00.

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

