Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,518,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

