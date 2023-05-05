Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 90,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 642,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

