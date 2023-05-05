Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.86. 14,885,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,561,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.