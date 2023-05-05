Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

PTON stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 155,132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 147.0% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

