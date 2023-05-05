PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.14.

NYSE PMT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,731 shares of company stock valued at $184,897 and sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

