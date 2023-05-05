Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $54.81 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,831 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $54,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,525,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 704,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

