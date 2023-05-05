Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $69.09 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,148 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $69,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

ADI traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $181.72. 837,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day moving average is $172.53. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.