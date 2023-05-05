Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.15% of AutoZone worth $63,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

AZO stock traded up $25.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,686.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,412. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,523.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,475.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

