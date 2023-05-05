Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Announces Earnings Results

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 585,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,735. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
