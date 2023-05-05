Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0-71.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.82 billion.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 78,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

