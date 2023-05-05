Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.16. 343,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

