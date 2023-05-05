Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $30.43 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.