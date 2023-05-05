Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 29,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,582. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

